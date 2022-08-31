UEFA: Women’s Euro live TV audience doubles from ’17 edition

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA says the European Championship in women’s soccer was watched by a tournament-record total live audience of 365 million broadcast viewers. UEFA says that projected number doubles the figure from Euro 2017. The audience includes people watching television in- and out-of-home plus on live streams. A global audience of 50 million was projected for the July 31 final when host England beat Germany 2-1. UEFA says that’s more than three times the cumulative live audience for the 2017 final when the host nation Netherlands beat Denmark.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.