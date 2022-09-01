Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 10:35 AM

Aranda wants No. 10 Baylor to have crisper start to ’22

KTVZ

By STEPHEN HAWKINS
AP Sports Writer

WACO, Texas (AP) — Tenth-ranked Baylor is coming off a school-record 12 wins and going into this season opener as an overwhelming favorite. Coach Dave Aranda wants these Bears to develop their own identity. He certainly wants a crisper start. Long before the Bears were Big 12 champions and won the Sugar Bowl, they began last season having to grind out a victory at Texas State. Baylor plays Saturday night against Albany, an FCS team from New York that was 2-9 last season. This wasn’t the expected 2022 opener for the Bears, who had planned to host Louisiana Tech before that game was canceled in January.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content