Bears set to unveil conceptual plans for suburban stadium

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears are set to unveil conceptual plans for a suburban stadium and entertainment complex next week. The team is considering a move from its longtime home, Soldier Field. The Bears have signed a purchase agreement for a 326-acre tract of land in Arlington Heights, Illinois, about 30 miles northwest of Soldier Field. The team will hold a community meeting in the town next week and detail its plans. Team president Ted Phillips has said a deal likely wouldn’t close until early 2023. That’s when the team would decide if it makes sense financially to pursue the project.

