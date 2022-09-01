Brown, defense help UAB jump out early, rout Alabama A&M

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — ermaine Brown Jr. ran for 114 yards and touchdown, the UAB defense accounted for a pair of touchdowns, and the Blazers routed Alabama A&M 59-0 in the debut of head coach Bryant Vincent, who spent the last four seasons as offensive coordinator for the Blazers. Brown had a 19-yard touchdown run to cap UAB’s opening series. Charlie Goode blocked Troy Lendvay’s punt attempt and Damien Miller recovered the ball in the end zone to end Alabama A&M’s first drive. Mac McWilliam’s 78-yard interception return for a TD made it 28-0 with 19 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

