Chile appeal hearing in World Cup case set for Sept. 15

ZURICH (AP) — Chile’s appeal hearing to challenge Ecuador’s place at this year’s World Cup because of an alleged ineligible player has been set for Sept. 15. FIFA says its appeal committee invited Ecuador player Byron Castillo to be available as a witness. No target was given for a verdict. The hearing is barely two months before Ecuador is scheduled to open the World Cup against host Qatar on Nov. 20. Chile claims Castillo is actually Colombian and was not eligible to play for Ecuador in World Cup qualifying games. The case could subsequently go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

