Chinese rookie Yin among 3 tied for LPGA Tour lead in Ohio

SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Chinese rookie Ruoning Yin is part of a three-way tie for the lead in the Dana Open. Another LPGA Tour rookie at the top is Hye-Jin Choi. She also shot 65. Carlota Ciganda of Spain had a 65 while playing in the morning at Highland Meadow. Yin was trying to play bogey-free. That ended on the eighth hole. She says she was so mad she wanted to make birdies, and she had six of them on the last 10 holes. Lexi Thompson, Lydia Ko and Leona Maguire are among those one shot behind. Three dozen players shot in the 60s.

