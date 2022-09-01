Cole’s big plays on defense spark Indiana State in opener

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Rylan Cole had two interceptions and a key tackle for loss and Indiana State defeated North Alabama 17-14 in overtime in a season-opener. After Indiana State’s Ryan O’Grady kicked a 25-yard field goal in overtime, North Alabama drove to the Indiana State 7-yard line. On second down, Cole’s big tackle backed up the Lions 26 yards. Noah Walters threw incomplete on third down, then Cole intercepted a desperation pass inside the 10 to end the game. Indiana State wore all-white uniforms with white helmets to honor three students who were killed in an auto accident on Aug. 21. The crash took the lives of football players Caleb VanHooser and Christian Eubanks and fellow-student Jayden Musili.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.