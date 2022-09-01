Deadline day: EPL clubs not finished after $2 billion outlay

A wild summer transfer window is coming to an end with English Premier League clubs still very active in the market despite already spending more than $2 billion on new players. Deadline day has already seen Brazil winger Antony join Manchester United from Ajax for $95 million and Manchester City bolster its defensive options by bringing in Switzerland center back Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund for $17.5 million. The window shuts at 2200 GMT and by that time Chelsea and Liverpool are likely to have made last-day purchases to plug gaps in their squads while Nottingham Forest might even make it to a remarkable 20 signings since sealing promotion.

