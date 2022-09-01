DeMorat throws 5 TDs, leads Fordham past Wagner 48-31

NEW YORK (AP) — Tim DeMorat threw for five touchdowns and ran for a score to propel Fordham to a 48-31 victory over Wagner in a season opener. Wagner had its losing streak extended to 21 straight games — the longest active run in the FCS.DeMorat helped Fordham pull away in the third quarter, throwing for three touchdowns to build a 34-28 lead entering the fourth. DeMorat had back-to-back TD passes to Fotis Kokosioulis covering 44 and 42 yards.DeMorat and Trey Sneed added TD runs in the fourth quarter to close out the scoring for Fordham.

