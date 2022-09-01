Dest set to be Milan’s 1st US player in Serie A after loan

MILAN (AP) — Sergiño Dest is set to become the first American to play for AC Milan in Serie A after the Italian champion signed the defender on loan from Barcelona on Thursday. Milan also has the right to buy the U.S. international at the end of the season-long loan deal. The 21-year-old Dest could face a tough debut as the Rossoneri’s next match is Saturday’s derby against city rival Inter Milan. Dest started his career at Ajax before moving to Barcelona two years ago for a fee of 21 million euros (then $24.7 million). He has made 72 appearances for Barcelona.

