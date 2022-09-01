Skip to Content
‘Electric’ tailback Jahmyr Gibbs set to make Alabama debut

By JOHN ZENOR
AP Sports Writer

The superlatives have been flying from Jahmyr Gibbs’ new Alabama teammates. They’ve called the Georgia Tech transfer “definitely electric,” ”a special talent” and “very dynamic.” It’s a lot to live up to for the top-ranked Crimson Tide’s new tailback, who is set to make his ’Bama debut Saturday against Utah State. Gibbs is the headliner of a deep backfield and is a triple threat as a runner, receiver and return man. Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams are also back from knee injuries.

