Evenepoel keeps Vuelta lead despite fall; Carapaz wins stage

ESTEPONA, Spain (AP) — Remco Evenepoel got back on his bicycle and quickly rejoined the peloton despite having bruises and cuts showing through a big gash on the side of his shorts. It was just a scare for the young Belgian rider who overcame a fall with about 45 kilometers to go in the 12th stage of the Spanish Vuelta to keep his overall lead entering the second half of the final Grand Tour race of the year. Olympic champion Richard Carapaz won the stage with a dominant run on the final climb to earn his first Vuelta victory.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.