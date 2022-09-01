Garoppolo glad to be back with 49ers after ‘weird’ offseason

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo has rejoined his San Francisco 49ers teammates at practice for the first time since last season and was firing off passes the same way he always has. The big difference is that he is now No. 2 in the pecking order behind Trey Lance. Garoppolo is ready for his new role as a backup after the past six months when he had shoulder surgery that prevented a possible trade and spent training camp throwing on a side field away from his teammates. He negotiated a drastic pay cut to remain in San Francisco.

