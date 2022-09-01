Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 1:26 PM

Horned Frogs travel to Colorado to kick off Sonny Dykes era

KTVZ

By The Associated Press

. TCU kicks off the Sonny Dykes era against Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder on Friday night. Dykes was brought in to take over for Gary Patterson. Dykes spent the past four seasons at SMU, where he went 30-18. Dykes has a pair of quarterbacks he could use in Max Duggan and Chandler Morris. The Buffaloes have yet to name a quarterback. Incumbent Brendon Lewis has been competing against J.T. Shrout, who missed last season with a knee injury.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content