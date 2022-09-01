Huff sparks Furman to 52-0 rout of D-II North Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Tyler Huff threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Furman piled up 456 yards of offense in the first half en route to a 52-0 win over Division II North Greenville in a college football opener. Dominic Roberto ran for two first-half touchdowns as the Paladin’s bolted to a 45-0 lead in the first Thursday game in Paladin Stadium history. It was the first season-opener shutout since 1988 and first home shutout since 2003. Huff, a graduate transfer from Presbyterian, found two-time All-American tight end Ryan Miller for a 33-yard touchdown on the game’s opening drive.

