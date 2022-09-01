Inter signs Acerbi; AC Milan adds youngsters on deadline day

ROME (AP) — Inter Milan added veteran center back Francesco Acerbi and AC Milan acquired two more promising young players in 19-year-old Belgian midfielder Aster Vranckx and 21-year-old American fullback Sergiño Dest on a relatively quiet closing to the transfer window in Italy. Most of the big names to arrive in Serie A came weeks ago. Paul Pogba and Ángel Di Maria went to Juventus. Romelu Lukaku returned to Inter and Paulo Dybala, Nemanja Matić and Georginio Wijnaldum linked up with José Mourinho at Roma. Napoli had expressed interest in swapping Victor Osimhen for Cristiano Ronaldo but the five-time Ballon d’Or winner remained at Manchester United.

