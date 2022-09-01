James rallies FIU to 38-37 overtime win over Bryant

MIAMI (AP) — Grayson James came on to throw three fourth-quarter touchdowns then added another in overtime plus a 2-point conversion to give FIU a 38-37 win over Bryant. After Bryant scored on the first possession of overtime on Zevi Eckhaus’ pass to Anthony Frederick, James connected with Tyrese Chambers on a 5-yard score. New FIU coach Mike MacIntyre decided to go for two and James found EJ Wilson Jr. for the win. Gunnar Holmberg, Duke’s starter last year, threw for a touchdown before James took over in the third quarter. Eckhaus was 18-of-22 passing for 243 yards.

