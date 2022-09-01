Jets rookie Ahmad Gardner ready to earn ‘Sauce’ nickname

Ahmad Gardner has no problem earning his nickname. The New York Jets’ rookie cornerback has gone by “Sauce” since he was a kid but veteran teammates want him to make a play in a regular-season game before they start using that moniker. Gardner, who was selected No. 4 overall in the NFL draft after a standout career at Cincinnati, earned a starting job in training camp, beating out incumbent Bryce Hall. Gardner didn’t allow a touchdown in three seasons at Cincinnati. Of course, that’ll be tougher in the NFL. He’s already found the transition to the pros requires more film study.

