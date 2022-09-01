Jones sharp, Arizona State beats Northern Arizona 40-3

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Emory Jones ran for two touchdowns in his desert debut and Arizona State opened its fifth season under coach Herm Edwards with a 40-3 win over FCS Northern Arizona on Thursday night. The Sun Devils needed a few series to jell with 43 new players on their roster. Once they got rolling, the Lumberjacks could do little to stop them. Carter Brown kicked four field goals and Arizona State led 24-3 at halftime to win its 23rd straight home opener. The Sun Devils are 17-0 all-time against FCS schools.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.