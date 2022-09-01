Man City signs Akanji from Dortmund as defensive cover

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City has secured defensive cover by signing center back Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund for 17.5 million euros ($17.5 million). City has a glut of center backs in the squad with Akanji joining Ruben Dias, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake as options for Pep Guardiola. Laporte and Ake are currently out injured. The 27-year-old Akanji has played 41 times for Switzerland. He has joined on a five-year deal as City’s fifth signing of the transfer window after former Dortmund teammate Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips, Stefan Ortega Moreno and Sergio Gomez. Julian Alvarez also arrived from River Plate in a deal arranged in January.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.