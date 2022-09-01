Man United beats Leicester 1-0 for 3rd straight win in EPL

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United secured its third straight win in the Premier League by beating Leicester 1-0 as Cristiano Ronaldo again only made a late appearance off the bench. Jadon Sancho finished off a flowing move on the break for the only goal of the game in the 23rd as United’s players backed up victories over Liverpool and Southampton to put their early-season crisis behind them. It was only 10 days ago that United went into its home game against Liverpool on the back of back-to-back defeats to open the season with doubts swirling around the suitability of its recently hired manager, Erik ten Hag, and his new signings.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.