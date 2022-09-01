Man United spending up to $240M as Antony completes move

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has taken the cost of its recent rebuild to nearly $240 million by completing the signing of Brazil winger Antony from Ajax on the final day of the transfer window. The 22-year-old Antony became United’s second most expensive signing at $95 million and is the latest player to arrive at Old Trafford from the Dutch league. Erik ten Hag left Ajax to take over as United manager and has brought Lisandro Martinez and now Antony with him from the Amsterdam club. Tyrell Malacia was signed from Feyenoord and former Ajax player Christian Eriksen has joined on a free transfer.

