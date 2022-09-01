Mick Schumacher stays silent on shaky Formula One future

Mick Schumacher is declining to discuss his future in Formula One amid speculation he’ll be dropped by Haas at the end of the season. The son of seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher is in his second season with Haas. He was promoted into the seat from the Ferrari Driver Academy. His contract with the academy is set to expire at the end of this year and Haas would not be obligated to keep the 23-year-old German if Schumacher is no longer part of the program. Schumacher refused to discuss his future ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix. But friend Esteban Ocon says he’s made it known to Alpine that Ocon wants Schumacher to be his teammate next year.

