NASCAR drivers feeling the hits more in Next Gen car

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The jolts are more jarring and the effects linger for longer for NASCAR drivers in the Next Gen car’s debut season. Racers feel they have taken harder hits in accidents this season than in the past. NASCAR crash analysis agrees, and there have been discussions with drivers about how to improve safety. The issue came to the forefront earlier this summer when Kurt Busch crashed in qualifying at Pocono. He suffered a concussion and still has not been cleared to race. Busch gave up his playoff spot because of his condition.

