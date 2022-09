Lincoln Riley will coach his first game at Southern California when the 14th-ranked Trojans host Rice on Saturday. Riley was hired away from Oklahoma following a dismal 4-8 season for USC that included the dismissal of Clay Helton two weeks into the campaign. The Owls also went 4-8 last year, but it represented another small step forward for the program under former Stanford assistant Mike Bloomgren.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.