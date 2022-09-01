No. 18 Wisconsin opens by hosting FCS school Illinois State
By The Associated Press
No. 18 Wisconsin opens its season Saturday by hosting Football Championship Subdivision program Illinois State. This marks the first time Illinois State has faced a Big Ten program since its 2016 upset of Northwestern. Illinois State will have its hands full containing a Wisconsin rushing attack that features Associated Press All-America preseason second-team selection Braelon Allen. Wisconsin went 9-4 and won the Las Vegas Bowl last year. Illinois State is coming off a 4-7 season.