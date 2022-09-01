Northern Arizona’s Burcar building toward a bigger future
By JOHN MARSHALL
AP Sports Writer
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Shane Burcar sits in the front row of the large auditorium as a thunderstorm rolls over the Northern Arizona campus. The wall of windows on the room’s north side offers a perfect view of the lightning strikes and approaching rain moving through the pine trees. The building the auditorium is in gives Burcar something he’s never had in four years as Northern Arizona’s coach: a top-of-the-line facility to show prospective basketball recruits. The performance center could be the missing piece Burcar needs to get NAU back on the right track after winning 15 combined games the past two seasons.