Robinson to miss 1st 4 Commanders games after being shot

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Brian Robinson Jr. will miss at least the Washington Commanders’ first four games of the NFL season after being shot during at attempted robbery last weekend. The team put the rookie running back on the non-football injury list today. Coach Ron Rivera says the move came on the advice of doctors. Robinson had surgery Monday after being shot twice in the right leg and was released from the hospital hours later. The team has not provided an estimate on when Robinson might be able to play again. Robinson’s college coach, Alabama’s Nick Saban, said it was possible the 23-year-old might be able to get back on the field this season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.