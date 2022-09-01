Rosen back with Browns on practice squad, team’s fifth QB

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Quarterback Josh Rosen wasn’t away from the Cleveland Browns for very long, joining the team’s practice squad. Rosen was released earlier in the week. The former first-round draft pick was initially signed on Aug. 5 for protection and another arm in training camp as the Browns navigated the Deshaun Watson situation. Rosen was beaten out by Joshua Dobbs to be the backup behind Jacoby Brissett, slated to start the Browns’ first 11 games while Watson serves his NFL suspension for alleged sexual misconduct. Rosen’s return gives the Browns five quarterbacks, including Watson. The team claimed Kellen Mond on waivers from Minnesota Wednesday.

