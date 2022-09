CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns and Southern Utah beat St. Thomas (MN) 44-13 in a season opener. Cade Sexauer threw for 207 yards and a touchdown and interception while Hope Adebayo ran for 73 yards on carried on seven carries for St. Thomas.

