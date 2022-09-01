Shelley leads Missouri State over Central Arkansas 27-14

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Jason Shelley accounted for two touchdowns to lead Missouri State to a 27-14 victory over Central Arkansas. Coach Bobby Petrino entered 12-4 in career season openers, collected his first in three tries with Missouri State, ranked eighth in the FCS coaches poll. Shelley, last season’s Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Player of the Year, was 18-of-30 passing for 266 yards with a touchdown. He added another 51 yards rushing on 13 carries and a score. Will McElvain had a 12-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter that pulled Central Arkansas to 20-7, but Montrae Braswell returned the ensuing kickoff 98 yards into the end zone.

