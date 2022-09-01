South Carolina’s Beamer, Rattler start season vs. Georgia St

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer and quarterback Spencer Rattler are both hopeful of getting off to a fast start when the Gamecocks open the season against Georgia State. Beamer led the team to 7-6 mark, including a bowl win, in his debut season and looks for the Gamecocks to take a leap forward. Rattler is the former Oklahoma passer now at South Carolina who could enhance those chances. Rattler lost his starting job with the Sooners midway through last season and chose to leave for a fresh start at South Carolina. Georgia State used a strong run game last fall to win eight games.

By The Associated Press

