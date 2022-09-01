South Florida eyes opportunity against No. 25 BYU in opener

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jeff Scott looks at South Florida’s season opener against No. 25 BYU as an opportunity for his team to set the tone for a promising future. Scott is beginning the third season of a rebuild that’s produced just three victories over two years. The Bulls this season face two Power Five opponents as well as BYU and three other programs headed for the Big 12 next year. The challenge is to make the most of those chances to potentially strengthen USF’s case for inclusion in future discussions about major conference realignment. BYU is ranked in the preseason Top 25 for the first time since 2009. The Cougars are beginning their last season as an independent.

