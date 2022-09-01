Strawn wins US Senior Amateur in battle of Georgia residents

MARION, Mass. (AP) — Rusty Strawn is the U.S. Senior Amateur champion, posting a 3-and-2 victory over Doug Hanzel in a battle of Georgia residents. Strawn won five of the opening six holes, and only one of them was a birdie. He was 5 up at the turn of the 18-hole match at The Kittansett Club. Hanzel is a past U.S. Senior Amateur champion. He tried to keep it close until a bogey on the 14th hole made the deficit too big. Strawn gets into the U.S. Senior Open next year. He will play the opening two rounds with Senior Open champion Padraig Harrington and Senior British Open champion Darren Clarke.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.