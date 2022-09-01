Texas and new QB Ewers open season hosting ULM
By The Associated Press
Texas is trying to push its way back into the national conversation under second-year coach Steve Sarkisian. The Longhorns fell to 5-7 last season but have a potential Heisman Trophy contender in third-year running back Bijan Robinson. Texas needs a dominant, confidence-building win over Louisiana-Monroe ahead of next week’s matchup against No. 1 Alabama. Anything less will make the Longhorns and their fans nervous about the season. Transfer freshman QB Quinn Ewers gets the start for the Longhorns. Receiver Boogie Knight is the Warhawks’ top playmaker.