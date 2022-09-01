Track’s world indoors in China postponed again to 2025

MONACO (AP) — The world indoor track championships in China have been postponed for a third time. The event first scheduled for 2020 has been pushed back to 2025. World Athletics cites “ongoing pandemic conditions” in China for postponing the March 2023 world indoors in Nanjing by two years. China is pursuing a strict “zero COVID” policy that also saw its hosting of soccer’s 2023 Asian Cup canceled in May. The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing has been the only significant international sports event held in China since the COVID-19 coronavirus spread from Wuhan in late-2019.

