Young, No. 1 Alabama open against Utah State
By The Associated Press
Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and No. 1 Alabama are set to open the season against Utah State. The Crimson Tide will be relying heavily on a handful of transfers. That group includes tailback Jahmyr Gibbs, wide receivers Jermaine Burton and Tyler Harrell, left tackle Tyler Steen and cornerback Eli Ricks. Utah State beat Connecticut 31-20 in its season opener. The Aggies are 12-3 under coach Blake Anderson and beat two Power 5 teams last season.