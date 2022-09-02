Abner Mares comes back to boxing after 4-year ring absence

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Abner Mares is a former three-division world champion who has practically set the blueprint for a champion boxer moving intelligently to the next stage of his life. But Mares wasn’t quite ready for that next stage to start yet. He’s returning to the ring after a four-year, three-month absence to face Miguel Flores on the pay-per-view undercard of the high-profile heavyweight showdown between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Luis Ortiz in downtown Los Angeles. Mares is a boxing commentator now, and he has invested his money smartly to provide a comfortable life for his two daughters. But he’s still eager to fight.

