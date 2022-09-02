Abreu drives in winning run in 9th, ChiSox beat Twins 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Jose Abreu drove in the winning run with a fielder’s choice grounder in the ninth inning after Minnesota closer Jorge López hit Andrew Vaughn to ignite a heated confrontation, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Twins 4-3. The White Sox loaded the bases when Lopez hit Vaughn almost in the face. Lopez (4-7) then appeared to hit Abreu with the next pitch, setting off a celebration by the White Sox. The ball apparently grazed the bat and the call was overturned. Chicago won it two pitches later when Abreu sent a grounder toward second and Gonzalez scored as the Twins were unable to complete the double play. Liam Hendriks (3-3) pitched around a single in the ninth to get the win.

