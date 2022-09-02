Aspas stays hot, leads Celta to another Spanish league win

MADRID (AP) — Veteran striker Iago Aspas has added to his great start to the season by scoring twice in Celta Vigo’s 3-0 rout of last-place Cádiz in the Spanish league. The double took Aspas’ tally to five goals from four matches and put him at the top of the scoring list ahead of the weekend games. Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski and Real Betis’ Borja Iglesias have four each. The result keeps Cádiz as the only team yet to win a point or score. The team from southern Spain has been outscored 10-0.

