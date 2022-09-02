Barcelona closes deal with defender Marcos Alonso

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona has sealed the signing of left back Marcos Alonso. Alonso had terminated his contract with Chelsea before the end of the transfer deadline on Thursday and was free to sign with another club. Barcelona signed the 31-year-old Spaniard on a contract until the end of the season and with a buyout clause of 50 million euros. Alonso’s father played for Barcelona from 1982-87. Alonso is the seventh signing by Barcelona in this transfer window. He spent six seasons with Chelsea and began his career with Real Madrid before playing in England and Italy.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.