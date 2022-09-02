Boston Celtics say F Gallinari has torn knee ligament

Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari has torn the ACL in his left knee. Such injuries typically involve a recovery process of up to a year, meaning it would be unlikely for the veteran to play this season. Gallinari tore the same ligament in 2013. The Celtics signed Gallinari to a two-year, $13 million contract in July. He averaged 11.7 points for Atlanta last season. The 34-year-old Gallinari was hurt while playing for Italy in a FIBA World Cup qualifier against Georgia this past weekend.

By The Associated Press

