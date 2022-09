ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek soccer club Olympiakos has signed Brazilian star Marcelo. Marcelo has spent the past 16 seasons playing for Real Madrid. There he accumulated 25 tropies, the most in the club’s history. The terms of the contract were not announced by Olympiakos but Greek sports sites reported it is for one year with an option for an additional year. He’s an attacking left back, or wing-back, and aged 34.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.