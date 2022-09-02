Dortmund leads Bundesliga into weekend after home win

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund leads the Bundesliga going into the weekend after beating Hoffenheim 1-0 on Friday. Jamie Bynoe-Gittens made the key pass and Julian Brandt’s through-ball was latched onto by captain Marco Reus to score in the 16th minute from the center of the box. Dortmund made the goal stand through an exciting first half and a feisty second which featured six yellow cards. The result ends Hoffenheim’s three-win streak.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.