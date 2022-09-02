Dortmund leads Bundesliga into weekend after home win
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund leads the Bundesliga going into the weekend after beating Hoffenheim 1-0 on Friday. Jamie Bynoe-Gittens made the key pass and Julian Brandt’s through-ball was latched onto by captain Marco Reus to score in the 16th minute from the center of the box. Dortmund made the goal stand through an exciting first half and a feisty second which featured six yellow cards. The result ends Hoffenheim’s three-win streak.