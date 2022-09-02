Earnie Shavers, one of boxing’s hardest punchers, dies at 78

Earnie Shavers, whose thunderous punches stopped 68 fighters and earned him heavyweight title fights with Muhammad Ali and Larry Holmes, has died. He was 78. Former British boxer and close friend Kenny Rainford told The Associated Press in a telephone call from Liverpool, England, that his close friend died on Thursday in Virginia at the home of one of his daughters. Shavers lost a unanimous decision to Ali in September 1977 in a fight for the WBC and WBA world heavyweight titles. Holmes stopped him in the 11th round to retain the WBC heavyweight title in September 1979.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.