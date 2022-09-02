F1 ruling clears way for Piastri to drive for McLaren in ’23

Oscar Piastri will join McLaren on a multiyear deal in 2023 after Formula One’s contracts board ruled in his favor and against Alpine. The Alpine team was in dispute with its reserve driver Piastri after he said he didn’t want promotion to the seat vacated by Fernando Alonso for 2023. Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer wanted to retain the 21-year-old Australian driver but the tribunal decided McLaren had an existing contract in place. Governing body FIA says “the only contract to be recognized by the board is the contract between McLaren Racing Limited and Mr Piastri dated 4 July 2022.” Piastri won the F2 title last year.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.