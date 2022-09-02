FCS member William & Mary gets first FBS win since 2009

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Darius Wilson passed for two touchdowns, Bronson Yoder rushed for 120 yards and a score, and FCS member William & Mary scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to beat FBS school Charlotte 41-24. The Tribe gained 560 total yards in posting its first FBS win since topping Virginia in 2009. Yoder gave William & Mary a 27-24 lead early in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run to cap a 10-play, 75-yard drive. On the Tribe’s next possession, Lachlan Pitts caught a pass from Wilson and raced 65 yards for a score. Wilson was 12 of 18 for 237 yards and he added nine carries for 68 yards for William & Mary.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.