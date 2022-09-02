Giants rout Phillies 13-1, snap seven-game losing streak

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Joc Pederson homered and drove in five runs, Alex Cobb struck out seven in seven scoreless innings and the San Francisco Giants routed the Philadelphia Phillies 13-1. Evan Longoria and Andrew Knapp each added two RBIs for San Francisco, which snapped a seven-game losing streak. Wilmer Flores, Brandon Crawford and Thairo Estrada also drove in runs. Cobb (5-6) allowed three hits and a walk in earning his first career win against Philadelphia. The Giants jumped on Phillies starter Kyle Gibson for four runs in the first inning and three more in the second. Gibson (9-6) allowed a season-high seven runs on five hits and four walks in 1 2/3 innings as Philadelphia lost for the fourth time in five games.

