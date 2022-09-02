Henderson doubles twice in home debut, Orioles beat A’s 5-2

BALTIMORE (AP) — Gunnar Henderson doubled twice in his home debut, Jorge Mateo had a two-run single in a three-run eighth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Oakland Athletics 5-2. Adley Rutschman put the Orioles in front with a bases-loaded walk as a pinch-hitter in the eighth. Dean Kremer pitched six solid innings for Baltimore, which improved to 70-61, reaching nine games over .500 for the first time since May 20, 2017. The Orioles entered the game 1 1/2 games out of an AL wild-card spot. Reliever Dillon Tate earned the win with 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

