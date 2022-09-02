Last-chancers Blaney, Dillon prep for NASCAR playoffs

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Ryan Blaney and Austin Dillon were unsure of their playoff plans until the very end of NASCAR’s regular season. Now both will switch from fighting to reach the postseason to chasing a Cup Series title. The chase begins Sunday with the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Blaney is the only driver in the 16-team field without a victory. He nudged his way in by three points over Martin Truex Jr. Dillon pulled off a win-and-in victory at Daytona last week after picking his way through a massive crash 22 laps from the end.

